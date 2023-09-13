Spanish rescue team aims to be 'part of solution' in earthquake-hit Morocco

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :A Spanish volunteer search and rescue team says it wants to be "part of the solution" in Morocco, where nearly 3,000 have been killed and thousands more injured in a devastating earthquake.

Jairo Pereira from Firefighters for the World said in an interview with Anadolu that although their organization is non-governmental, they are officially going to assist Morocco following the Spanish government's offer of help.

Pereira said their team of eight firefighters and three search and rescue dogs arrived in Marrakech on Sunday, the historic area that has been greatly impacted by the massive magnitude 7 tremor.

They have since coordinated with the government and other state agencies to determine the areas where they could work.

At least 2,901 people have been killed and 5,530 others injured following the Sept. 8 tremor in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant, according to the latest casualty count from Morocco's Interior Ministry.

Pereira said their work area required complex transfers through the High Atlas mountain range.

"For our part, we understand the extreme situation that the country is suffering, and we are in complete solidarity with them," he said.

Pereira stressed that they have encountered no hindrances in terms of communication and cooperation with local authorities.

"The treatment by local authorities has been excellent at all times, providing us with everything we need, for which we are grateful," he said.

Pereira and the team were also involved in rescue efforts in T�rkiye after the February earthquakes.

He said their main goal is to help search for people trapped under debris and rescue them as quickly as possible.

"In case people need help, we will move there to give all the help needed," he said.