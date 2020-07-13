UrduPoint.com
Spanish Showdown As Court Suspends Local Lockdown Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Lerida, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Catalan government officials were mulling action Monday after a local court blocked a lockdown order confining 160,000 people to homes in a virus-hit area of northeastern Spain.

Faced with a rapidly rising number of infections in Segria -- an area some 150 kilometres (90 miles) west of Barcelona -- the Catalan government on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order in and around the city of Lerida.

It was the first time such an order had been given since Spain's state of emergency ended on June 21, drawing a line under one of the world's toughest lockdowns.

Home to more than 200,000 people, the area saw cases increasing earlier this month, prompting regional officials to impose restrictions on July 4.

The situation worsened and on Sunday the Catalan government ordered 160,000 residents of the city and seven surrounding districts to stay at home from midnight (2200 GMT).

But just hours later, the order was overturned by a judge who ruled it was illegal, saying such a restriction could only be imposed by the central government.

"The Lerida district court has decided not to ratify the measures" laid out in the regional government's July 12 decision "because they are contrary to law," tweeted the Catalan Supreme Court.

Although the decision can be appealed, it triggered a showdown with the regional authorities, with Catalan president Quim Torra saying he would "not accept" the judge's decision.

"We are looking at how we can resolve this matter legally," Catalan health minister Alba Verges told Catalonia Radio.

"These are necessary measures.. we would not have taken them if they weren't absolutely necessary," she said, while urging people to stay at home.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Segria area has counted 3,180 cases and 137 deaths.

Officials have linked the latest outbreaks to movement of seasonal agricultural workers who travel around Spain to harvest fruit and vegetables.

More than 70 coronavirus clusters have now been identified in Spain, with officials most worried by the outbreak in the Lerida area.

Other clusters have been identified in Galicia in the north west, and in the northern Basque country region -- both of which on Sunday held their first regional elections since the onset of the pandemic.

