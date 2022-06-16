Spanish student shares experiences of studying in China

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :"Studying in China means taking advantage of its academic, cultural, but above all, economic opportunities," said Oscar Maroto, a young Spaniard who had studied in China.

Maroto told Xinhua that his experience had been very much enriched in terms of language learning, and his six-month study in the city of Yancheng in eastern Jiangsu province helped him break down prejudices about traditions and culture of the Asian country.

He said that China is the country of the future, given the great technological deployment in education and the safety of its streets.

"During the first few months, classes were supplemented with English, but then the challenge was greater, as we were encouraged to improvise Chinese," Maroto said.

"I learned a lot of interesting facts about the Chinese language and culture, I shared a lot, and I am very happy that I chose to stay in China," he said.

The "StudyInChina" consultancy which helps Spanish students to learn in China, explained that before the pandemic, China had already become one of the most popular foreign destinations for Spanish students.

Despite the interruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the enthusiasm for studying in China trend is picking up again.

The consultancy pointed out that both living costs and school fees are still relatively cheap in China compared with those in Western countries.

"The experience of China and Chinese, which is the third most popular language to learn in the world, is a great professional boost," said the consultancy, highlighting the growing reputation of Chinese universities.