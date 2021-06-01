Spanish travel agencies to promote tourism in Turkey

NEVSEHIR, Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :– Spanish travel agents visiting and exploring Cappadocia, one of the leading tourist destinations of Turkey, said they will contribute to the tourism potential of the region by acting as voluntary promotion ambassadors of Turkey in their countries.

Tourism sector representatives rolled up sleeves to promote tourism in Turkey and invited representatives of the leading travel agencies of Spain to discover the historical, cultural and natural beauties of Cappadocia, Pamukkale and Kusadasi.

Visiting historical churches, chapels, monasteries and museums as well as the widely-popular chimneys and valleys covered with natural rock formations in Cappadocia, the Spanish delegation comprising 40 people admired the region.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Maria Jose Usero Vladivia, a travel agency owner in Spain, said Turkey's COVID-19 measures are top-notch, adding that those making vacation plans are enthusiastic about traveling to Turkey.

"The measures taken in Turkey against COVID-19 are very good. ...We convey this safe environment to our people and our collaborators in the field of tourism," Vladivia added.

Another travel agent, Miguel Angel Crespo, said their visit to Turkey was not only to bring Spanish tourists but all European travel enthusiasts.

"We will recommend Turkey to our colleagues and our people," he said, adding: "The truth is that Turkey is a very safe travel destination for travel enthusiasts. Turkey is a very beautiful country. I believe that Turkey's most important jewel is Cappadocia."