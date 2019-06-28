UrduPoint.com
Spanish Veteran Valverde Signs On With Movistar Until 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Spanish veteran Valverde signs on with Movistar until 2021

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde, the current world road race champion, has extended his contract with the Movistar team until the end of 2021.

The 39-year-old "has signed an additional two-year contract with the Movistar Team as a rider. After that, he will remain a member of the Abarca sports organisation at least through the end of 2024", Movistar said in a statement.

"I'm so happy with this extension. Everyone knows the Movistar Team is home to me. I've always felt really loved and respected here, and I'm so happy to be able to stay with the team for the next two years," said Valverde.

"It gives me the calmness and confidence I need to keep working hard and enjoying bike racing. I will fight for new victories, as many as we can, and also help our team-mates to achieve big success wherever possible in the future.

" Valverde, who served a two-year ban from 2010 for his implication in the Operation Puerto drugs scandal which erupted in 2006, has notched up 125 victories since his career started back in 2002 and claimed seven world medals including gold last year in Salzburg.

Among his titles are the 2009 Vuelta, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which he has won four times, Fleches Wallonnes (five), Tour of Catalunya (three) and Criterium du Dauphine (two).

He has also won four stages of the Tour de France, making the podium in 2015 when finishing third. He has racked up 11 stage wins in the Vuelta and came in third overall in the Giro d'Italia in 2016.

