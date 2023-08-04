Open Menu

Speaker Of Arab Parliament Meets Palestinian Representative To Arab League

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

CAIRO, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Adel Al-Asoumi, held a meeting today at the parliament's headquarters in Cairo with the Permanent Representative of the State of Palestine to the League of Arab States, Ambassador Muhannad Al-Aklouk. During the meeting, they discussed various measures, joint action plans, and strategies for coordination, cooperation, and information exchange to strengthen support for the Palestinian cause within political, legal, and developmental frameworks.

They also agreed on several key priorities, including expanding international recognition for Palestine, enhancing international efforts to advance the peace process based on the two-state solution, and pursuing legal actions at the Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

Al-Asoumi reiterated the Arab Parliament's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing its status as the Primary and central Arab issue.

Furthermore, he expressed the parliament's full support for the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate and inalienable rights as outlined in international resolutions, particularly establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

