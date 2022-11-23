JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Speaker of the Shura Council Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh heads the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, which is hosted by the Indonesian Parliament in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Speakers of the G20 parliaments will go over several issues on the agenda of the meeting, including enhancing the sustainable development, green economy, and emergency issues related to food security and energy, economic challenges, and the efficiency of parliament roles.

In press remarks, Al Al-Sheikh stressed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, looks at this big international gathering with high importance due to the role of G20 in making the global economy and opening opportunities aspects for peoples.

The speaker said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's presence among the strongest 20 economies enhances its status and grants its efforts in reaching international peace and security a distinguished leverage through its continuous communication with all countries and building excellent relations to reach an effective level of communication that guarantees enhancing the relations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with all brotherly and friendly countries.