Speaker Of TGNA Holds Dinner Banquet In Honor Of Saudi Shura Council Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Dr. Mustafa Sentop held a dinner banquet this evening in honor of Saudi Shura Council Speaker Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Republic of Turkiye.

The event was attended by a number of Turkish Grand National Assembly members and senior officials of two chambers.

