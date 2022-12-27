Speaker of TGNA holds dinner banquet in honor of Saudi Shura Council Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Dr. Mustafa Sentop held a dinner banquet this evening in honor of Saudi Shura Council Speaker Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Republic of Turkiye.

The event was attended by a number of Turkish Grand National Assembly members and senior officials of two chambers.