Open Menu

Speakers Term Ahmed Faraz A Poet Of All Ages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Speakers term Ahmed Faraz a poet of all ages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Speakers paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Ahmed Faraz on his 92nd birth anniversary.

A ceremony in this connection was held here at Besant Hall cultural centre here the other day. Director Besant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh presided over the event while famous intellectual Rizwan Siddiqui, poetesses Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber and Dr. Fatima Hussan shed light on the personality, life and poetic contribution of Ahmed Faraz.

On this occasion an unseen interview of Ahmed Faraz recorded by Endowment Fund trust was also screened in which Ahmed Faraz had answered various questions about his life’s experiences, poetry and professional career.

Born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat, Syed Ahmad Shah, better known by his pen name Ahmed Faraz, was a Pakistani urdu poet, scriptwriter and became the founding Director General of Pakistan academy of Letters. He wrote his poetry under the pseudonym Faraz.

Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber highlighted the popularity of his poetry and said that Ahmed Faraz was the poet of love and his poetry was based purely on love, not just as figurative one, but also his love for this country and for the people of Pakistan.

Dr. Rizwan said in Karachi, different literary organization usually hold various literary events to pay tribute to poets but in Hyderabad Besant Hall cultural centre has arranged two consecutive events on Himayat Ali Shaair and Ahmed Faraz which is a good omen

He described Ahmed Faraz as a revolutionary poet who was highly acclaimed as one of the most influential modern Urdu poets of all the centuries. He said that Ahmed Faraz displayed his resistance through the criticism in his poetry.

Dr. Fatima recited one of the best poem of Ahmed Faraz, that reflected the felicity in his words and frugality in his works.

The event focused on Ahmed Faraz as a revolutionary, brave and patriotic poet who never spoke between

the lines but displayed his disagreement to the wrong. Ahmed Faraz wrapped his words in beautiful layers that one could assume as self addressing and sometimes addressing to the people. He will always be remembered and admired for his contributions to Urdu literature.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hyderabad Kohat Peruvian Nuevo Sol January Event All Best Love

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

42 minutes ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

13 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

13 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

13 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

13 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

13 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

13 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous