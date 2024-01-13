Speakers Term Ahmed Faraz A Poet Of All Ages
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Speakers paid rich tributes to revolutionary poet Ahmed Faraz on his 92nd birth anniversary.
A ceremony in this connection was held here at Besant Hall cultural centre here the other day. Director Besant Hall cultural centre Sobia Ali Shaikh presided over the event while famous intellectual Rizwan Siddiqui, poetesses Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber and Dr. Fatima Hussan shed light on the personality, life and poetic contribution of Ahmed Faraz.
On this occasion an unseen interview of Ahmed Faraz recorded by Endowment Fund trust was also screened in which Ahmed Faraz had answered various questions about his life’s experiences, poetry and professional career.
Born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat, Syed Ahmad Shah, better known by his pen name Ahmed Faraz, was a Pakistani urdu poet, scriptwriter and became the founding Director General of Pakistan academy of Letters. He wrote his poetry under the pseudonym Faraz.
Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber highlighted the popularity of his poetry and said that Ahmed Faraz was the poet of love and his poetry was based purely on love, not just as figurative one, but also his love for this country and for the people of Pakistan.
Dr. Rizwan said in Karachi, different literary organization usually hold various literary events to pay tribute to poets but in Hyderabad Besant Hall cultural centre has arranged two consecutive events on Himayat Ali Shaair and Ahmed Faraz which is a good omen
He described Ahmed Faraz as a revolutionary poet who was highly acclaimed as one of the most influential modern Urdu poets of all the centuries. He said that Ahmed Faraz displayed his resistance through the criticism in his poetry.
Dr. Fatima recited one of the best poem of Ahmed Faraz, that reflected the felicity in his words and frugality in his works.
The event focused on Ahmed Faraz as a revolutionary, brave and patriotic poet who never spoke between
the lines but displayed his disagreement to the wrong. Ahmed Faraz wrapped his words in beautiful layers that one could assume as self addressing and sometimes addressing to the people. He will always be remembered and admired for his contributions to Urdu literature.
