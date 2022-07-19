UrduPoint.com

Speaking To Ambassadors, Bolsonaro Again Questions Electoral System

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Speaking to ambassadors, Bolsonaro again questions electoral system

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro once again questioned the Brazilian electoral system on Monday, less than three months before the presidential election that all polls predict he will lose.

"We want to correct the flaws, we want transparency, a real democracy," said the far-right leader, who has repeatedly sought to cast doubt over the country's electronic voting system.

He continued to blast the voting system in a speech that lasted nearly an hour at the presidential palace in Brasilia, in front of several dozen ambassadors invited specifically to listen to him discuss the topic.

Notable invitees included ambassadors from France and Spain, among others.

Voters in Brazil cast their ballots electronically at voting stations.

But Bolsonaro has long argued for a paper printout to be made of each vote cast, suggesting the absence of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

He has not provided evidence of fraud, and the Superior Electoral Court insists the system is fair and transparent.

"We are three months away from the election," Bolsonaro said.

"We cannot hold elections amid mistrust." His repeated questioning of the system has prompted the Supreme Court to open an investigation into Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro is broadly projected to lose in October to leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Da Silva dismissed Bolsonaro's speech as lies aimed at deflecting attention from real problems facing the country.

"It's a shame that Brazil doesn't have a president who calls 50 ambassadors to talk about something in the interest of the country," Da Silva tweeted later Monday. "Employment, development, or the fight against hunger, for example. Instead, he tells lies against our democracy."Bolsonaro's comments have led analysts to fear that he may refuse to accept defeat in a scenario similar to the January 2021 invasion of the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump, a hero of Bolsonaro's.

At a Senate hearing last week, defense minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira proposed holding a "parallel vote" with a special ballot box for paper ballots.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Senate Supreme Court Democracy Vote France Trump Brasilia Superior Spain Brazil January May October All From Court

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

9 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

9 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

9 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

9 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

9 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.