Special Counsel Appointment 'political' And 'unfair': Trump

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Special counsel appointment 'political' and 'unfair': Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Former US president Donald Trump on Friday slammed as "political" and "unfair" the appointment of a special counsel by the Justice Department to oversee criminal investigations into his conduct.

"I have been going through this for six years -- for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore," Trump told Fox news Digital. "It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political." Trump's remarks came shortly after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a former war crimes investigator as a special counsel to oversee two Federal criminal probes into the former president.

Trump, who announced this week that he would seek the White House again in 2024, said it is "not even believable that they're allowed to do this.

"This is the worst politicization of justice in our country," he said. "And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.

"This is a disgrace and only happening because I am leading in every poll in both parties," he said.

