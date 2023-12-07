Open Menu

Special Drive Launched Against Traffic Rules Violators And Unregistered Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Special drive launched against traffic rules violators and unregistered motorcycles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) A special campaign has been initiated in Islamabad against violators of traffic laws, including motorcyclists riding without helmets, overloading passengers, and those lacking number plates.

During the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Capital Police teams have taken legal action against 259 motorcyclists riding without helmets, and 53 motorcycles were impounded across different police stations.

Similarly, legal action was also taken against motorcyclists, and nine motorcycles were impounded across various police stations.

Moreover, stringent action was taken against 25 motorcycles without number plates, with 21 motorcycles impounded across different police stations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CEO) of Islamabad, Sarfraz Virk, has emphasized that a special drive is underway within the Federal capital to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

Citizens have been urged to ensure adherence to city traffic laws, including the use of helmets while riding motorcycles and the use of number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department.

