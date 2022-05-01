Special fund given for rehabilitation of Confucius Institute, Karachi

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A special fund was given by the Chinese International education Foundation for rehabilitation of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, Pakistan, in the wake of the terrorist attack on its shuttle bus killing three Chinese last week.

According to Global Times, the fund of 500,000 Yuan ($75,660) on April 30 will also be used to offer relief to the victims and their families.

Three Chinese teachers of Confucius Institute and a Pakistani national were killed at the University of Karachi on Tuesday when their shuttle van was hit by a terrorist attack.