UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Namibia Courts To Fight Violence Against Women

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Special Namibia courts to fight violence against women

Windhoek, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Namibia plans to establish special courts dealing with physical and sexual violence against women, Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced Tuesday after a cabinet meeting.

The mineral-rich southern African country, plagued with high unemployment and poverty, has been grappling with sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) violence for years.

"We share in the repugnance of the Namibian public at the situation of SGBV and are in full agreement with the public that this situation cannot be allowed to continue," the prime minister said in a statement announcing the establishment of the courts.

"Existing court infrastructures will be used in this regard," she said, pledging "expediency".

The decision was in response to a petition that was handed over to parliament last week as part of a four-day protest against SGBV in Namibia.

Twenty-five of the nearly 400 protesters, predominantly young women, were arrested on the third day of the protest for contravening Covid-19 regulations, notably that limiting gatherings to 50 people.

The charges were dropped within days.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also said the government would build Namibia's capacity for forensic investigation by recruiting and training personnel in identifying rape suspects through DNA.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Parliament Young Namibia Women Government Cabinet Agreement Share Court

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

51 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.