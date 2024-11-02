Special Tribute Pays To Pakistani Music At 'World Culture Festival'
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) On the 37th day of the 38-day 'World Culture Festival Karachi', organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a special tribute was paid to Pakistani music.
The event highlighted the rich musical heritage of the country, with a diverse audience in attendance.
President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, stated, "It is an honor for us to pay tribute to Pakistani music." He noted that people of all ages participated in the World Culture Festival, including 94-year-old Sarwar Sahib, Sufia Begum, and their son, who attended the festival throughout."
He mentioned that well-known personalities performed today and added, "On December 5, there will be a session dedicated to Ustad Altaf Hussain Tafo at the upcoming Aalmi urdu Conference, which will see participation of literally figures across various countries discussing Urdu literature.
"
Tafo was a renowned Pakistani musician, also known as the master tabla player.
Furthermore, he announced, "Arts Council will start an "Awami Theatre Festival" on November 8, featuring performances by famous stage artists."
The evening featured performances from renowned artists such as Humaira Channa, Ustad Mehmood Ali Khan, Ustad Imran Abbas Khan, Akhlaq Bashir, Sawera Ali, Imran Javed, Uroosa Ali, Kamran Saggu, Noman Khan, Hanif Ikhlaq, Kamran Jafri, and Leeza Fatima.
The performers showcased a mix of timeless songs from the Pakistani film industry and various classical music forms. The audience, passionate about music, enjoyed the melodies, applauding enthusiastically to encourage the artists.
The festival continued to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Pakistan, uniting generations through the universal language of music.
