Specific Law On Dam Safety Essential In Laos: Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Specific law on dam safety essential in Laos: energy minister

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) --:It is necessary to enact a specific law to ensure the safety of dams, as part of the Lao government's efforts to achieve sustainable energy development, according to the Lao minister of energy and mines.

Addressing the National Assembly on Thursday, Minister of Energy and Mines Daovong Phonekeo said there are regulations and guidelines in place governing the construction and operation of hydropower plants, but there is no law that specifically relates to safety measures.

The lack of a law in relation to dam safety management hinders the standardized inspection of dams to prevent accidents, he said, quoted by the local daily Vientiane Times on Friday.

Inadequate and inefficient inspection procedures carry risks and this issue should be rectified, he said.

All fields of development, including the construction of dams, need to be better regulated through rigorous law enforcement, while greater capacity is especially needed with respect to dam safety and inspections, he said.

