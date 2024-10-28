Spectacular Mega Musical Concert Held At ACP
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) World Culture Festival 2024, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, continues to captivate audiences on its 32nd day.
According to a press release, a mega musical concert, titled "5.0," was held at the renowned Jaun Elia Lawn, featuring an exciting lineup of both international and local artists. International singers Dominika from the UK, Veronica from Belarus, and Daryl Guiliano from Canada mesmerized the audience with their enchanting performances.
Pakistani artists Abdul Hannan, Gizri, ACMA Band, Mustafa Baloch, and Muneeb Khan added to the excitement, delivering exhilarating performances that had the crowd dancing with joy.
The concert attracted a large number of music enthusiasts from Karachi, who enjoyed a night filled with melodious tunes and lively rhythms.
The blend of international and local talent created a vibrant atmosphere, making the event a highlight of the festival. The 38-day World Culture Festival, which runs until November 2.
