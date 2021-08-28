Spectator seriously hurt as pro cyclist crashes into crowd

Poitiers, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :French cyclist Marc Sarreau and two roadside spectators were hospitalised after the AG2R rider flew over barriers near the finish line in a high-speed sprint at the Tour Poitou-Charentes on Friday.

While the 28-year-old cyclist is mainly suffering from severe shock, the two spectators, both women aged 64 and 67, were more seriously hurt, the younger with multiple injuries.

"We don't know yet how he went through the barriers, if something happened to his bike or whatever," a race spokesman told AFP.

Britain's Connor Swift of Team Arkea-Samsic won the three-day race that finished in Poitiers.