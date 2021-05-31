UrduPoint.com
Spectators Must Present COVID-19 Negative Certificate To Enter Tokyo Olympic Venues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:00 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Spectators will be required to present a negative certificate for the COVID-19 test before being allowed to enter the Olympic venues, Japanese media reported on Monday.

The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun said that a PCR test must be taken within one week of the competition. A PCR certificate is not necessary should the spectator show proof of being vaccinated.

Several government officials told Yomiuri that the PCR tests will be at the spectators' own expense.

The Tokyo Olympic organizers have not decided whether local spectators will be allowed to enter the venues.

Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, told reporters last Friday that the decision will not be made until the state of emergency covering Tokyo and nine other prefectures is lifted on June 20.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

