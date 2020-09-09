UrduPoint.com
Spectre Of No-deal Brexit Returns To Haunt Virus-hit UK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

London, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The prospect of a no-deal Brexit looms again in Britain, stoking fears of a painful double whammy for an economy already on its knees due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Concern is mounting as Britain and the European Union meet again in London this week, with hopes fading of an immediate breakthrough and an approaching mid-October deadline.

Britain left the European Union in January but remains bound by the bloc's rules while it thrashes out the terms of its future relationship.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted the country will prosper even if no deal is struck in time for it to be implemented from January 1 next year.

But economists are less confident, with the lockdown tipping the British economy into a record recession, and an uncertain outlook elsewhere.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King's College London, said: "A no-deal Brexit would represent a further major shock to a UK economy and, to a lesser extent, to EU economies, still recovering from the largest economic shock in living memory.

"The result of no-deal could be delays at ports, reluctance to contract across borders, and difficulties in filling jobs" that were traditionally taken by EU nationals, he told AFP.

