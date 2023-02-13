UrduPoint.com

Speculation Grows As US Shoots Down New Mystery Object

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023

Speculation grows as US shoots down new mystery object

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :A US warplane shot down a new flying object near the Canadian border on Sunday, the latest of three mysterious devices spotted since military radar settings were cranked up in the wake of the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon.

On Sunday the Pentagon said that it does not yet know what the other three objects -- one shot down Friday over Alaska, one Saturday over Canada's Yukon territory, and the most recent one Sunday over Lake Huron -- are.

But it said that the object downed Sunday had been tracked for nearly a day and did not resemble the balloon that was destroyed off the Atlantic coast on February 4 after traversing the country.

President Joe Biden ordered an F-16 fighter to shoot down the latest object "out of abundance of caution," a senior administration official said.

The object was described by the official as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it.

Drifting at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) over Michigan, it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation, the official said.

US Northern Command Commander General Glen VanHerck told reporters that after aircraft were sent up to inspect the newest object, they concluded that there was no indication of any threat, the same with the previous objects.

"What we are seeing is very, very small objects that produce a very, very low radar cross-section," he said.

He declined to describe the shape or size of the objects, but said they were travelling very slowly, around the speed of the wind.

Speculation as to what the objects may be has ignited in recent days.

"I will let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out," VanHerck told reporters when asked if it was possible the objects are aliens or extra-terrestrials.

"I haven't ruled out anything at this point." The objects shot down since Friday were detected after US air defense adjusted radar settings to scan for smaller and slower-moving objects, said Assistant Secretary of Defense Melissa Dalton.

She said they are aware that there are objects drifting at such altitudes operated in the air by research institutes and private companies.

"But because we had not been able to definitively assess what these recent objects are, the president wanted to act out of an abundance of caution to protect our security and interests," she said.

Currently, operations are underway to recover all four objects, said Dalton.

Canadian officials described the shot down over Canada's far northwest on Saturday as small and cylindrical, roughly the size of a Volkswagen car.

Recovery teams backed by a Canadian CP-140 patrol aircraft were continuing their search Sunday for debris in the Yukon, officials said.

US teams were struggling with Arctic conditions as they searched near Deadhorse, Alaska, where the second object was shot down Friday.

Operations were also continuing off the South Carolina coast, where the past week's drama climaxed when the initial large balloon was shot down.

