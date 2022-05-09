Speech of Imran conspiracy against Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday declared that the speech of Imran Khan was a conspiracy against Pakistan.

In a statement, he said the person who was concocting a conspiratorial narrative against the national institutions was the real Mir Sadiq and Mir Jaffer.

He said in Abbottabad today state of Pakistan, constitution and national institutions were challenged, therefore legal action will be taken.

Imran Khan was not doing politics but was engaged in a conspiracy and this conspiracy was against Pakistan, Shehbaz said adding, "Pakistan will not be sacrificed for the ego, arrogance and lies of one person." He said first Imran Niazi conspired to sink the economy of Pakistan and now he was trying to create civil war in Pakistan.

The conspiracy of Imran Niazi for civil war in Pakistan will be crushed, the Prime Minister said adding Imran Khan was the Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq of the present era who wanted to turn Pakistan into Libya and Iraq.

Sadiq was attached to the name of Mir Sadiq similar to the certificate of official "Sadaqat" given to Imran Khan, Shehbaz added.

He said Imran Niazi was damaging the country which gave him so much, adding the 220 million of Pakistan, constitution and national institutions were not the slave of one person.

Imran Khan wanted to enslave people but he would not be allowed to become Hitler of Pakistan, he asserted.

He said Imran Niazi had spoken enough lies and now he had to face the truth.