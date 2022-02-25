UrduPoint.com

Speed Skater Van Der Poel Gives Olympic Gold Medal To Chinese Dissident: Amnesty

Published February 25, 2022

Speed skater Van der Poel gives Olympic gold medal to Chinese dissident: Amnesty

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel has given one of the two gold medals he won in Beijing to Chinese-Swedish dissident Gui Minhai to protest against China's human rights violations, Amnesty International said on Friday.

Van der Poel, who has been fiercely critical of Beijing hosting the Winter Olympic Games, on Thursday gave his 10,000-meter gold medal to Angela Gui, the daughter of bookseller Gui Minhai, who is serving 10 years in prison in China on charges of illegally providing intelligence abroad.

"I am not the voice of all Olympians, but me and my friends dedicated our lives to strive for excellence within sports, and the Chinese government chose to use our dreams as a political weapon to legitimize their regime," van der Poel said in a statement published by Amnesty International.

"I wish for the human rights issues in China to improve and for Gui Minhai to be set free.

It's a lot to ask but it is the only reasonable thing to ask." Gui, a Hong Kong-based bookseller known for publishing salacious titles about China's political leaders, disappeared while on holiday in Thailand in 2015 and resurfaced in China, where he served two years in prison.

A few months after his October 2017 release he was again arrested, this time while on a train to Beijing with Swedish diplomats.

He was then hit with the 10-year jail term in 2020.

Gui Minhai was born in China but moved to Scandinavia following the Tiananmen crackdown in 1989, and later became a Swedish citizen.

Sweden has repeatedly called for his release.

China insists the matter is an internal affair and has been stung by criticism from Sweden.

China does not recognize dual citizenship, and Chinese officials claimed he voluntarily reinstated his Chinese citizenship in 2018.

Sweden insists he remains a citizen.

