UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spend More, Keep Receipts: IMF's Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Spend more, keep receipts: IMF's Georgieva

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :A key lesson from the 2008 global financial crisis was that governments should not remove stimulus measures too soon, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Monday.

"Please spend, spend as much as you can. But keep the receipts," Georgieva said during a fireside chat.

"We should be very careful not to withdraw support too quickly," she warned. "Remember we did it after the global financial crisis, and that had unintended negative consequences for quite some time." The IMF chief again noted that the world economy is facing the first truly global crisis since World War II, that will cause the fund to downgrade growth estimates for many economies.

"For a majority of countries we will be revising projections downwards. For a small number of countries, we will be revising upwards," she said during the virtual panel organized by GLOBSEC, Institute Montaigne (IM), and Bruegel think tanks.

The IMF's updated World Economic Outlook due out June 24.

The Washington-based crisis lender has rushed out billions of Dollars in emergency financing at a blistering pace since the crisis first began.

Georgieva praised governments for the "massive fiscal measures" totaling about $10 trillion -- compared to just $1 trillion in the wake of the global financial crisis.

But the recovery, "cannot be carried out without growth or effort."

Related Topics

IMF World June World War From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

10 minutes ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

34 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

52 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.