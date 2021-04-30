UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spending On Cloud Computing Hits $42 Bn Worldwide: Tracker

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Spending on cloud computing hits $42 bn worldwide: tracker

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :A record-high $41.8 billion was spent on cloud computing in the recently ended quarter as businesses leaned heavily on the internet to survive the pandemic, market tracker Canalys said on Thursday.

Spending on "cloud infrastructure services" around the world was up nearly $11 billion from the first three months of last year, according to Canalys.

"Cloud emerged as a winner across all sectors over the last year, basically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the implementation of lockdowns," said Canalys research analyst Blake Murray.

"Organizations depended on digital services and being online to maintain operations and adapt to the unfolding situation.

" Despite large-scale spending on cloud in the past year, most businesses have yet to make the "digital transformation," according to Murray.

The analyst expected "migration" to the cloud to continue as confidence in the economy improves, and postponed projects to take on new life.

Amazon Web Services was the leading cloud service provider in the quarter, accounting for 32 percent of the market, according to Canalys.

Microsoft's Azure platform was second with 19 percent of the market, while Google Cloud had a 7 percent market share.

Each of the rivals saw their cloud businesses grow, contributing to blockbuster overall earnings reported this week.

Related Topics

Internet World Google Market All From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

7 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

10 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

8 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.