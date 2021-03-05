Spezia 'keeper tests positive for Covid after Juve match

Milan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian club Spezia on Friday confirmed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was among two coronavirus positives after this week's Serie A game against Juventus, who also have a case.

Italian Provedel, 26, tested positive on Thursday along with a member of the team's staff.

"A first team staff member and the footballer Ivan Provedel tested positive for the molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out yesterday (Thursday) and are currently in isolation," the promoted side confirmed.

"As foreseen by the protocol in force, anti Covid-19 tests will follow in view of the match on Saturday afternoon against Benevento."Juventus's Uruguayan international Rodrigo Bentancur also tested positive following the game which the champions won 3-0 in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus next host Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.