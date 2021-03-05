UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spezia 'keeper Tests Positive For Covid After Juve Match

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Spezia 'keeper tests positive for Covid after Juve match

Milan, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Italian club Spezia on Friday confirmed goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was among two coronavirus positives after this week's Serie A game against Juventus, who also have a case.

Italian Provedel, 26, tested positive on Thursday along with a member of the team's staff.

"A first team staff member and the footballer Ivan Provedel tested positive for the molecular nasopharyngeal swab carried out yesterday (Thursday) and are currently in isolation," the promoted side confirmed.

"As foreseen by the protocol in force, anti Covid-19 tests will follow in view of the match on Saturday afternoon against Benevento."Juventus's Uruguayan international Rodrigo Bentancur also tested positive following the game which the champions won 3-0 in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus next host Lazio in Serie A on Saturday.

Related Topics

Benevento Turin Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

6 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

10 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

20 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

21 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.