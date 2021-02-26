UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spider-Man Star Caught In Indian Twitter Storm Mix-up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Spider-Man star caught in Indian Twitter storm mix-up

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :"Spider-Man" star Tom Holland was grappling with an angry Twitter storm in India on Friday in a case of mistaken cyber identity.

A historian with the Twitter handle @holland_tom tweeted a post mocking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after a huge cricket stadium was renamed after him.

"I'm a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world's largest cricket stadium after himself," the tweet said.

The post prompted an angry backlash in India, where people mistook the Twitter account with that of another Tom Holland -- the 24-year-old British star of the "Spider-Man" series of Marvel movies -- whose handle is @TomHolland1996.

Soon the hashtag #BoycottSpiderMan started trending in the country of 1.3 billion people.

"This is India's internal matter. We will teach you a lesson of lifetime. #boycottspiderman," said one user in response to the historian's tweet.

"You conspirator, conspiring against global leader (Modi). You just wait, Delhi police is coming for you," said another.

The actor has been active on Twitter this week, teasing fans with possible titles for the newest film in the series.

The #BoycottSpiderMan hashtag then gained further traction as Twitter users mocked others for their misdirected vitriol.

Historian Holland later apologised, tweeting: "Oh dear -- I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India.""I should have remembered that with great power comes great responsibility," he said, echoing a famous Spider-Man quote.

Related Topics

India Cricket Delhi Storm Prime Minister World Police Film And Movies Twitter Narendra Modi Netherlands Tom Holland Post Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

26 minutes ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.