Spike in COVID-19 cases plunges Sydney into partial lockdown

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) --:Australia's biggest city of Sydney will enter a week-long lockdown for some major areas as local health authorities are struggling to contain an outbreak caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The restrictions, which will take effect from midnight Friday to 11:59 p.m. July 2, will affect more than 1 million Australian who live or work in four densely-populated areas in Sydney including Woollahra, Waverley, Randwick and City of Sydney Councils.

Under the new restrictions, people will only be able to leave their homes for essential shopping, providing medical care, outdoor exercise and essential work or education.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, however we need to take these steps now to get on top of this outbreak. People should only enter the four local government areas for essential purposes," said a statement from Premier of New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard.

The decision came after a continued surge of the local transmission. The state recorded 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, among which six were announced on Thursday morning, and another 17 local cases that will be counted into Saturday's numbers.