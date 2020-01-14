Spike Lee to be first black head of Cannes jury: organisers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :American director Spike Lee was named president of this year's Cannes film festival jury on Tuesday, becoming the first black head of the panel.

The maker of "Malcolm X" and "Do the Right Thing" is the first person of black African descent to ever preside at the world's biggest film festival, which is held in May on the French Riviera.

A Cannes veteran, Lee, 62, said he was "shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time".