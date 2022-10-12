UrduPoint.com

'Spirited Away': Ghibli Theme Park Prepares For Visitors

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 01:00 PM

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park prepares for visitors

Nagakute, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Beyond the gates, a whimsical world awaits, complete with a fluffy Cat Bus, the toothy grin of Totoro and a life-sized No-Face seated on a train: welcome to Ghibli Park.

On Wednesday, media got a sneak peek at the highly anticipated new theme park from Studio Ghibli, creator of beloved titles like "My Neighbour Totoro" and the Oscar-winning "Spirited Away".

It will open its doors to visitors on November 1, though initially only three of the five sections of the site in central Japan's Aichi region will be accessible.

Some local residents got early access through a lottery, including Yuki Asahi, a confessed Ghibli fanatic.

"It's the park everyone was waiting for," he told AFP.

Spread over 7.1 hectares of the 194-hectare park where Aichi hosted the 2005 International Expo, it features large open-air areas in keeping with the importance of nature in Ghibli works.

Among the three areas that will open next month is the "Hill of Youth", the gateway to the park that features an elevator tower inspired by several Ghibli films including "Castle in the Sky" and "Howl's Moving Castle".

Elsewhere, "Dondoko Forest" evokes the retro peace of "My Neighbour Totoro", with bucolic walking paths, playground equipment and an enormous Totoro figure.

A major draw will be Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, a hangar-like indoor portion of the park with various attractions, including 14 sets from 13 of the studio's film classics.

Visitors can stroll along an alley designed to look like the opening scene of "Spirited Away," or perch on the red velvet-covered train seat in a carriage next to the movie's instantly recognisable "No-Face" character.

Aichi is predicting an influx of 1.8 million visitors a year once all five areas of the park are open, from next year, with an estimated annual economic impact of 48 billion Yen ($328 million).

Another resident, 34-year-old Yuiko Asai, told AFP she has watched "Howl's Moving Castle" so many times she knows all the words.

"I was really looking forward to visiting," she said, explaining that she adores Ghibli films because "they are deep, even for adults." - 'We didn't want people to forget' - Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by animators Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, and has captivated fans around the world with works blending nostalgia, courage, greed and interaction with the natural world.

Miyazaki's son Goro told reporters on Wednesday the park was intended to protect the local environment.

"We chose a location that would have as little impact as possible," he said.

"The trees surrounding the park make the buildings look better... they look as if they have been there for a long time." The park was originally conceived as a way to leave Studio Ghibli's works to future generations, Miyazaki said, in anticipation of his father's expected retirement.

"We didn't want people to forget Ghibli's works," he said.

"But we were betrayed again," he added with a laugh. "He's making a feature film now!" Tickets will be reservation only, costing between 1,000 and 2,500 yen ($6.80-$17) per area for adults.

Studio Ghibli already operates the hugely popular Ghibli Museum on the outskirts of Tokyo, which offers tickets only at the beginning of each month, regularly selling out within hours.

Japan is home to several major theme parks, including Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios in Osaka.

After two-and-a-half years of tough CoVID-19 restrictions, the borders reopened fully to tourists on October 11, and a massive influx of foreign visitors is expected in the coming months.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Miyazaki Osaka Tokyo Japan SITE October November Media All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.