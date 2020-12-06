Sports climbing, photography competition on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Alpine club will hold an event titled "Eco Hike" to engage youth in sports climbing competetions and photography exhibition on December 11 at Trail 5, Margalla hills.

The event is being organized in connection with Mountain Day 2020, with the colloboration of Sports Develomet and Researc Center and Frontier work organization.

The event was being arranged to create awareness about the importance of mountains to life, to highlight the opportunities and constraints in mountain development and to build alliances to bring positive change to environments around the world.

According to the organizers, there will be many events including sports based activities and competitions and photography competitions along with its exhibition. He said other events would include plantation, cleanliness and other activities of environment care and outdoor pursuits and learning.

