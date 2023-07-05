Sports minister arrives in Algeria to attend opening of 15th Arab Games

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Algiers, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of sports and President of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees arrived in Algiers to attend the opening of the 15th Arab Games (Algeria 2023) which will be held in Wednesday evening at 5 July 1962 Stadium in the Algerian capital.

At Houari Boumediene Airport, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was received by the Saudi Ambassador to Algeria Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Busairi, and the Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, Abdelrahman Hammad.

The Minister of Sports was accompanied by the head of the Saudi delegation participating in the Arab Games, Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed and the CEO and Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Baeshen.

22 Arab countries participate in the event which will last until July 15.