UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Minister Says French Football Put Health First

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Sports minister says French football put health first

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :France was right to end its football season, said the country's sports minister on Monday, casting doubt on the wisdom of restarting the Bundesliga, despite the coronavirus pandemic, at the weekend.

"It was important for me to give primacy to the health and the psychological well-being of athletes over economic considerations, which, indeed, in other countries, have taken precedence," said Roxana Maracineanu on a visit to the French high performance institute (INSEP) on the outskirts of Paris.

While the French league season has been declared over with Paris Saint-Germain champions, the Bundesliga resumed on Saturday, behind closed doors.

"Each country was affected differently" by Covid-19, said Maracineanu, who also pointed to the German Federal system in which "the regions make their own decisions, whether it's to reopen schools or resume sport." While "the stakes are not the same in Germany and France", the minister questioned "the notion of fairness" in the event of the resumption of European competitions, particularly the Champions League, where PSG have reached the last eight and Lyon hold a 1-0 lead over Juventus in a last 16 tie.

"There are some who have chosen to resume their championships, because, without doubt, and I know this from having discussed it with my counterparts from the major European footballing countries, it was economic issues that were at stake," she insisted.

"I think that in the period we are living through, a decision that was guided by a concern for health and the health aspect cannot be called into question," she added.

The Ligue 1 decision has caused an outcry among some in football. Lyon's president Jean-Michel Aulas, whose club was out of the European places when play was halted, has launched two legal actions.

Maracineanu said the pause could have been an opportunity for sport to reflect.

"We could have taken advantage of this moment to ask ourselves questions other than simply 'am I first, second or third?'"

Related Topics

Football Sports France German Visit Germany Lyon Paris Same Lead Event From PSG Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

Isolation center in T.M.Khan activated: Qasim Nave ..

16 seconds ago

Blind murder case solved, three arrested

17 seconds ago

Sindh has 19 labs to test 6550 samples of COVID-19 ..

19 seconds ago

Paris Authorities Banned From Using Drones to Moni ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.