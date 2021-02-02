Sports pictograms for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANGZHOU, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Hangzhou 2022 organizers have unveiled a set of official sports pictograms for the 4th Asian Para Games here on Tuesday.

The sports pictograms, including those for 22 major events of the 4th Asian Para Games, were inspired by the Qiantang River tide, according to the organizers.

The pictogram colors, a selection of hues between "Rainbow Purple" and "Laurus Yellow," symbolize the perseverance, courage, and resilience of athletes with disabilities. They are also the colors of the Mid-Autumn Festival, an important date in traditional Chinese culture that occurs around the time of the Games.

After the announcement, the sports pictograms for the Asian Para Games will be widely used in competition venues, urban main roads, and promotional materials to create a distinctive and appealing atmosphere for the Games.

The 4th Asian Para Games will be held from October 9-15, 2022.