Sports World Tries To Sidestep Collapse Of Sponsor FTX

Published November 17, 2022

Sports world tries to sidestep collapse of sponsor FTX

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has sent shockwaves through sport, which the platform used widely to build its brand.

FTX signed a series of sponsorship deals and recruited sports stars to appear in commercials, often aired during sports programmes.

Since the announcement of the company's bankruptcy last week, many sports organisations have been quick to pull out of partnerships.

The Mercedes Formula 1 team removed the FTX logos from their Formula One cars ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix last Sunday.

The Miami Heat NBA basketball team dropped its deal with FTX, having signed a $135-million contract for arena naming rights in March 2021.

The FTX Arena, previously known as the Miami Arena and the American Airlines Arena, will change its name again. Photos on social media showed that the FTX logo had already been removed.

The debacle has also taken a legal turn.

On Wednesday, an investor filed a lawsuit in Miami against the company, its former boss Sam Bankman-Fried and several famous athletes.

These included basketball player Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors team, former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, tennis player Naomi Osaka and NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

The investor, Edwin Garrison, of Oklahoma, accused the company of "misrepresentations and omissions".

"Some of the biggest Names in sports and entertainment have either invested in FTX or been brand ambassadors for the company" and hyped the exchange in ads and on social media, the document said.

Comedian Larry David, who appeared in an FTX commercial that aired during the last Super Bowl, was also named.

