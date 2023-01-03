Spot market electricity prices for Monday, Jan. 2

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-ahead spot market for Monday will be 4,200 Turkish liras at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (0500, 0600 and between 1300 and 1500 GMT), according to official figures on Sunday.

The lowest rate was set at 1,625.78 liras at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), the data reveals. The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume on Sunday's electricity market showed an increase of 43.

3% to 1.88 billion liras compared to Saturday.

The arithmetical and weighted average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are calculated as 3,508.10 liras and 3,565.29 liras, respectively. The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour for Sunday was set as 4,200 Turkish liras between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. (1400 and 1800 GMT), while the lowest rate was determined as 1,499.97 liras at 12 p.m. (0900 GMT), according to official figures.