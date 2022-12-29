Spot market electricity prices for Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-ahead spot market for Thursday will be 4,800 Turkish liras between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (0500-0700 and 1300-1500 GMT), according to official figures on Wednesday. The lowest rate was set at 3,000 liras at 12 a.m. (2100 GMT), the data showed.

The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume on Wednesday's electricity market showed a decrease of 1.81% to 2.05 billion liras compared to Tuesday.

The arithmetical and weighted average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are calculated as 4,011.55 liras and 4,062,58 liras, respectively.

The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour for Tuesday was set as 4,800 Turkish liras between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (0500-0700 and 1200-1500 GMT), while the lowest rate was determined as 3,000 liras at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), according to official figures. US$1 equals 18.71 liras at 2.00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Wednesday.