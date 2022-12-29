UrduPoint.com

Spot Market Electricity Prices For Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Spot market electricity prices for Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-ahead spot market for Thursday will be 4,800 Turkish liras between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, and between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (0500-0700 and 1300-1500 GMT), according to official figures on Wednesday. The lowest rate was set at 3,000 liras at 12 a.m. (2100 GMT), the data showed.

The Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data for the trade volume on Wednesday's electricity market showed a decrease of 1.81% to 2.05 billion liras compared to Tuesday.

The arithmetical and weighted average electricity prices on the day-ahead spot market are calculated as 4,011.55 liras and 4,062,58 liras, respectively.

The highest electricity price rate for one megawatt-hour for Tuesday was set as 4,800 Turkish liras between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (0500-0700 and 1200-1500 GMT), while the lowest rate was determined as 3,000 liras at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT), according to official figures. US$1 equals 18.71 liras at 2.00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Istanbul Price Market Billion P

Recent Stories

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

21 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

35 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjahâ€™s Aljada

35 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

35 minutes ago
 Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever ..

Mina Rashid welcomes MSC World Europaâ€™s 1st ever call in Middle East

35 minutes ago
 EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand deli ..

EWEC announces over 60% of total power demand delivered from renewable energy so ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.