Spot Market Natural Gas Prices For Wednesday, Nov. 30

Published December 02, 2022

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The trade volume on Türkiye's spot natural gas market showed a decrease of 25% to 43.8 million Turkish liras on Wednesday, Türkiye's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) data showed on Thursday. Total trade on Tuesday amounted to 58.4 million liras.

On Wednesday's spot market, 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas cost 20,188.46 liras, while the cumulative natural gas trade volume amounted to around 2.1 million cubic meters.

Türkiye received 181.24 million cubic meters of pipeline gas on Wednesday. US$1 equals 18.64 liras at 2.25 p.m. local time (1125 GMT) on Thursday.

