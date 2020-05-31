Spot where George Floyd died now impromptu forum in Minneapolis

(@FahadShabbir)

Minneapolis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :George Floyd is surrounded by the Names of other police brutality victims in a colorful mural that now looms over the spot where he died, located in a rapidly gentrifying Minneapolis neighborhood.

Hundreds of people passed under his gaze Saturday, stopping to pay their respects with a bouquet or written message, and also at a microphone set up at what has become something of a public forum -- frequented by a diverse array of mourners, united if by nothing else their pain.

"We are George, we can't breathe," the crowd chanted, repeating some of the 46-year-old African American's last words as he lay dying under an officer's knee that pressed into his neck for nearly nine minutes until well after he was motionless.

On Friday the white officer was charged with one count of third-degree murder -- unintentionally causing a death -- and one count of negligent manslaughter.

Standing beneath the mural with signs reading "Charge all four," and "Jail all racist killer cops," mourners said they wanted the other three officers who were present to be arrested as well.

Here, in broad daylight, speech is intended to be peaceful, in contrast with the looting and burning that has taken place during protests which have unfolded at night since Floyd's death.

The microphone was thus quickly snatched from a young man who began to pontificate on black citizens' constitutional right to bear arms.

But Christina Gonzalez, a 33-year-old New Yorker, quickly came to his defense: "When they pull the mic from that brother for saying something like that, I feel like I have to speak on it."