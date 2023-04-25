UrduPoint.com

Spotify Passes 500mn Active Users, Widens First Quarter Loss

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Spotify passes 500mn active users, widens first quarter loss

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Music streaming giant Spotify on Tuesday reported that it had 515 million monthly active users as of the end of March, beating expectations, as its operating loss deepened.

The Swedish company also saw the number of paying subscribers grow to 210 million.

Analysts queried by Factset had expected the total monthly active users to reach around 501 million on average, and paying subscribers to reach 207 million.

Spotify said in a statement it had posted its "strongest" first quarter "since going public in 2018," with nearly all performance indicators "surpassing expectations." The company also posted a first quarter operating loss of 156 million Euros ($172 million), compared to an operating loss of six million euros a year earlier.

The widened loss was, according to the company, attributed to a higher headcount compared to a year earlier and changes in social charges.

In January, following similar moves by other tech industry giants, the streaming giant announced it was cutting around 600 jobs out of around 10,000.

Its operating expenses were also increased due to severance-related charges.

Boosted by the growing number of users, revenue -- of which the majority comes from paying subscribers -- grew 14 percent to three billion euros.

But this fell short of analysts expectations of 3.4 billion euros.

The platform has only occasionally posted a quarterly profit since its launch and has regularly posted annual losses, despite strong subscriber growth and having had a head start on its rivals such as Apple Music and Amazon Music.

For the whole of 2022, it posted a net loss of 430 million euros, compared to a loss of 34 million euros in 2021.

Spotify has also invested more than one billion euros into podcasting in recent years, but analysts say the company has yet to prove the investment is bearing fruit.

Its venture into podcasts has also been a source of controversy, with US star Joe Rogan accused of spreading misinformation in his shows.

Related Topics

Music Company January March 2018 Apple All From Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

25 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

60 minutes ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.