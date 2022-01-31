UrduPoint.com

Spotify To Link Virus Content To Covid Facts After Misinformation Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after misinformation row

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Music streaming giant Spotify announced Sunday it would start guiding listeners of podcasts discussing Covid-19 to facts about the pandemic, after artists including Neil Young pulled their songs from the platform in anger at misinformation.

The artists, also including Joni Mitchell, last week demanded that Spotify remove their music or drop podcaster Joe Rogan after a call from medical professionals to prevent Rogan from promoting "several falsehoods about Covid-19 vaccines".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also flagged concerns over misinformation on Spotify, but reiterated their commitment to continue using it to publish their content.

"We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

"This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.

" In addition, Ek said the company would publish its "Platform Rules", which include guidelines for creators on what Spotify labels "dangerous" and "deceptive" content.

The "new effort to combat misinformation" would roll out in the next few days, he added.

Rogan, 54, has discouraged vaccination in young people and promoted the off-label use of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat the virus.

The podcaster, who has a $100 million (90 million Euros) multi-year exclusive deal with Spotify, was kept on, and the company complied with Young's demand and started removing his catalogue of songs.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, said they were "committed to continuing" their lucrative content deal despite "concerns" over misinformation.

"We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis," a spokesperson for Archewell, the Duke and Duchess' organisation, said in a statement.

