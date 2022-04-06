Spotlight on Woods provides respite for McIlroy at Masters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Augusta, United States, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Tiger Woods's decision to give it a go at the Masters, 14 months after suffering serious injuries to his right leg in a rollover car crash, has a hidden benefit for his rivals.

Fans -- back in full strength at Augusta National this year after two years of Covid restrictions -- flock to Woods, leaving the likes of Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson to pursue the green jacket in relative peace.

Johnson, who won the Masters in 2020 when it was delayed to November because of the pandemic, said he always likes to "slide in under the radar."The focus on Woods means McIlroy might face slightly fewer questions about his eighth attempt to complete a career Grand Slam at the Masters.