Spread Through A Market, Coronavirus Overwhelms Venezuelan Oil Hub

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Maracaibo, Venezuela, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The pain of breathing made butcher Elkin cry. He caught the coronavirus in a street market where he works in Maracaibo, the main city in a once-prosperous oil producing region of Venezuela that has been left destitute by a fuel shortage and frequent blackouts. It's also a virus hotspot.

The outbreak of cases in the western Zulia state that borders Colombia unleashed a "horrible" situation in Maracaibo's Hospital Universitario, a nurse of 15 years experience who asked to be called by her first name, Pilar, told AFP.

"We've collapsed," she said.

Several wings of the building have become a "hell" with no air conditioning in an area where temperatures can surpass 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and which is plagued by blackouts that can last hours, she said.

A lack of water and supplies complete the nightmare scenario for medical professionals, who trudged the hospital corridors drenched in sweat.

"If you don't bring water from your home, you can't wash," Pilar said.

Staff come to work carrying five liter bottles of water.

The situation is so dire that some 20 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have fled the hospital, she said.

Official figures -- considered improbable by groups such as Human Rights Watch -- show Venezuela's cases jumped from 1,500 on June 1 to 7,000 a month later.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has acknowledged the "worrying" increase.

It took 70 days to reach 1,000 cases from the first one reported, but just four to pass from 6,000 to 7,000.

