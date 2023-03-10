UrduPoint.com

Spring Crafts Festival Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Spring Crafts Festival tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day Spring Craft Show will start here on March 11 to empower women and support flood-affected families.

The event also aims to economically empower craftspersons, particularly women, connect with communities, and create opportunities for Pakistan's rich heritage of traditional and contemporary art and crafts.

Empowering women and Supporting Flood Affected Families is the theme of the two-day craft festival being organized by Nomad Gallery and Culture Center in collaboration with Serena Hotel under cultural diplomacy.

The show features a variety of arts and crafts while exquisite crafts from Sindh and Swat are also available to support flood-affected families.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights and peace. Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection.

They work with various communities from all provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products.

Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth which includes minorities rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programs focusing on Human Rights and Women's Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals and workshops.

Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDPs, refugees, and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival is also an effort for women's empowerment by displaying their handmade products and giving them recognition to celebrate communities, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad while talking to APP.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Film And Movies Flood Swat Hotel March Women Event All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.