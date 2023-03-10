Spring Crafts Festival tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A two-day Spring Craft Show will start here on March 11 to empower women and support flood-affected families.

The event also aims to economically empower craftspersons, particularly women, connect with communities, and create opportunities for Pakistan's rich heritage of traditional and contemporary art and crafts.

Empowering women and Supporting Flood Affected Families is the theme of the two-day craft festival being organized by Nomad Gallery and Culture Center in collaboration with Serena Hotel under cultural diplomacy.

The show features a variety of arts and crafts while exquisite crafts from Sindh and Swat are also available to support flood-affected families.

Nomad Gallery has been committed to the promotion of art and culture, crafts development, human rights and peace. Based in the capital, Islamabad, many renowned and emerging, national and international artists have exhibited at Nomad which maintains a permanently represented collection.

They work with various communities from all provinces of Pakistan and home-based workers producing handicrafts to showcase a versatile range of products.

Nomad works to address social issues in the empowerment of Women and Youth which includes minorities rights and representation in addition to under-privileged communities under its 'Art and film for Social Change, Activism and Peace" programs focusing on Human Rights and Women's Rights through awareness-raising and economic empowerment, training, seminars, festivals and workshops.

Nomad has also organized fund-raising activities for IDPs, refugees, and survivors of those affected by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan in 2022.

The crafts festival is also an effort for women's empowerment by displaying their handmade products and giving them recognition to celebrate communities, said Nageen Hyat, Director Nomad while talking to APP.