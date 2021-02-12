UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Festival Railway Travel Drops Sharply Amid Epidemic Control

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Spring Festival railway travel drops sharply amid epidemic control

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of railway passenger trips fell sharply in the first 15 days of China's 40-day Spring Festival travel season amid stringent epidemic control measures, data from the national railway operator showed Friday.

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 11, passengers made 52.33 million railway trips, down 68.8 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

In light of a sporadic resurgence of COVID-19 cases and measures to reduce people's movements, the group previously lowered its estimate of railway passenger trips from 407 million to 296 million for the travel peak.

To reduce the flow of personnel and curb the spread of the epidemic, many places across China have encouraged residents and migrant workers to stay put for the festival.

China's Spring Festival travel season is commonly regarded as the world's largest annual human migration. People across the country usually enjoy a week-long holiday for family gatherings and celebrations of the lunar New Year, which falls on Friday this year.

Related Topics

World China Family From Million

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.