Spring handed France debut against Japan

Tokyo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday handed full-back Max Spring his debut for Saturday's second rugby Test against Japan in Tokyo in an otherwise unchanged side.

Six Nations champions France beat Japan 42-23 in Toyota last week, scoring four tries in the second half to stretch away from the home side after being held 13-13 at the break.

Racing 92 full-back Spring replaces Melvyn Jaminet in the starting line-up to win his first cap at the age of 21.

Spring started and scored a try for the Barbarians in their 52-21 drubbing of England last month and Galthie said his performances had "shown his hunger for the shirt".

"At Racing 92 he has put together a string of impressive performances," said the coach.

"He was selected by the Barbarians, where he started at full-back and put in a very impressive performance." Galthie added that Spring had "maintained that level in training" with France, even though he had missed the first week after contracting Covid-19.

Galthie retained lock Thomas Jolmes and number eight Yoan Tanga in the starting line-up after both made their debuts last weekend.

Charles Ollivon, who returned to the side last week after missing the Six Nations through injury, continues as captain.

Japan made life difficult for France in the first half in steamy Toyota, where the heat soared to 33 degrees Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) at kick-off.

Cooler temperatures are forecast for Saturday at Tokyo's National Stadium and Galthie is wary of a different Japanese approach.

"In the end our strategy was a good one and we succeeding in winning the match but we imagine that Jamie Joseph and his staff will reconsider their tactics," he said.

Galthie has brought an inexperienced France squad to Japan and praised his young players for managing to "find the solutions" in last week's game.

The coach urged them to play with freedom in Tokyo and said French flair was "part of our DNA".

"Instinct, individual reflex based on dazzling play and risk-taking -- it is something we try to develop and to capitalise on," he said.

"Think of playing to your qualities -- don't think about what you are lacking."France (15-1): Max Spring; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Yoram Moefana, Matthis Lebel; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Yoan Tanga, Charles Ollivon (capt), Dylan Cretin; Thomas Jolmes, Thibaud Flament; Demba Bamba, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste GrosReplacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Thomas Lavault, Ibrahim Diallo, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Antoine Hastoy