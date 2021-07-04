Springbok World Cup winner Snyman doubtful for Lions series

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa Rugby World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman is recovering from a skin graft operation and doubtful for the British and Irish Lions Test series, assistant coach Deon Davids said on Sunday.

"RG is currently out of the squad, he is not with us," Davids told a virtual media conference two days after the Springboks beat Georgia 40-9 in their first Test since winning the 2019 World Cup.

"He went for a skin graft operation and has started the process of rehabilitation. At this stage there is a small chance of him playing against the British and Irish Lions." The hugely anticipated Test series will be staged on three consecutive Saturdays, starting in Cape Town on July 24.

Snyman, fellow Springbok Damian de Allende and two other Munster players, South Africa-born CJ Stander and Mike Haley, were burnt during a fire-pit accident in Limerick, Ireland, last month.

All four suffered face, hand and leg injuries and when Snyman returned to South Africa a specialist recommended he undergo a skin transplant as the burns on his knee were more severe than initially believed.

Meanwhile, Davids confirmed that the severity of a rib injury sustained by lock Eben Etzebeth will be known in a couple of days as South Africa prepare for a second Test against Georgia on Friday.

"Eben was fine this morning, but the medical team is still assessing him. In a day or two we will make a final call on him," said Davids.

The Lions rested on Sunday after a 56-14 victory over the Johannesburg-based Lions this weekend in the first match of eight on tour.

Although Wales wing Josh Adams scored four tries for the tourists, the man of the match award went to Scotland flanker Hamish Watson.

The Lions this week play two more of the four leading South African franchises -- the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday and the Bulls in Pretoria three days later.