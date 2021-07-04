UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Springbok World Cup Winner Snyman Doubtful For Lions Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Springbok World Cup winner Snyman doubtful for Lions series

Johannesburg, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa Rugby World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman is recovering from a skin graft operation and doubtful for the British and Irish Lions Test series, assistant coach Deon Davids said on Sunday.

"RG is currently out of the squad, he is not with us," Davids told a virtual media conference two days after the Springboks beat Georgia 40-9 in their first Test since winning the 2019 World Cup.

"He went for a skin graft operation and has started the process of rehabilitation. At this stage there is a small chance of him playing against the British and Irish Lions." The hugely anticipated Test series will be staged on three consecutive Saturdays, starting in Cape Town on July 24.

Snyman, fellow Springbok Damian de Allende and two other Munster players, South Africa-born CJ Stander and Mike Haley, were burnt during a fire-pit accident in Limerick, Ireland, last month.

All four suffered face, hand and leg injuries and when Snyman returned to South Africa a specialist recommended he undergo a skin transplant as the burns on his knee were more severe than initially believed.

Meanwhile, Davids confirmed that the severity of a rib injury sustained by lock Eben Etzebeth will be known in a couple of days as South Africa prepare for a second Test against Georgia on Friday.

"Eben was fine this morning, but the medical team is still assessing him. In a day or two we will make a final call on him," said Davids.

The Lions rested on Sunday after a 56-14 victory over the Johannesburg-based Lions this weekend in the first match of eight on tour.

Although Wales wing Josh Adams scored four tries for the tourists, the man of the match award went to Scotland flanker Hamish Watson.

The Lions this week play two more of the four leading South African franchises -- the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday and the Bulls in Pretoria three days later.

Related Topics

Accident World Fine Limerick Man Allende Springbok Pretoria Johannesburg Cape Town Wales Ireland Georgia South Africa July Sunday 2019 Media From Coach

Recent Stories

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

40 minutes ago

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

55 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

2 hours ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.