Springboks make 15 changes for series decider against Wales

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made 15 changes to his matchday 23 for the series-deciding third Test against Wales in Cape Town on Saturday.

Only five starters in the 13-12 second Test loss last Saturday are retained -- fly-half Handre Pollard, scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, prop Trevor Nyakane, lock Eben Etzebeth and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Two replacement forwards, hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Vincent Koch, and utility back Damian Willemse, promoted from the bench to the starting line-up, are also retained.

"We selected a team and player combinations that we think will be the best for this game," Nienaber said after naming his team on Tuesday.

"There was an honest discussion with the players and we told them what we require this weekend and what we would like to see in terms of their performance.

"We pointed out from the outset of the series that Wales will be desperate and they showed that in the last two weekends.

"I am expecting another hard grind against them and the fact that they will be playing for their first series victory in South Africa will make them even more desperate to push us to the limit." Etzebeth is set to win his 100th cap in the city where he was born, educated and part of the local franchise team, the Stormers, for seven years.

It will also be a special day for hooker Bongi Mbonambi, famed for his tries off driving mauls, who is poised to make his 50th appearance for the reigning world champions.

- Hendrikse surprise - The retention of Hendrikse, who won only his third cap in Bloemfontein last weekend, was a surprise with 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk expected to start instead of sitting on the bench.

It was anticipated that Pollard, Etzebeth and Du Toit would keep their places as they form part of what would widely be considered the best Springboks XV.

Where South Africa look stronger than in Bloemfontein is the backline with wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Makazole Mapimpi and centres Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende returning.

In the pack, Nyakane moves from his preferred tighthead position to loosehead, paving the way for Frans Malherbe to be recalled on the other side of the front row.

Jasper Wiese, man of the match in the 32-29 first Test triumph in Pretoria on July 2, is recalled in the middle of the back row, and will be flanked by Du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi.

South Africa are reeling from a first Test loss to Wales in the republic after 11 consecutive victories spanning 58 years, including a 96-13 triumph in Pretoria 24 years ago.

After the Welsh Dragons lost four of five Six Nations matches this year, they were written off by South African pundits, most of whom predicted a 3-0 whitewash.

But after losing to an added-time Willemse penalty in Pretoria, Wales turned the tables thanks to a late Josh Adams try that Gareth Anscombe converted from the touchline.

Team (15-1) Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor NyakaneReplacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Faf de Klerk, Willie le RouxCoach: Jacques Nienaber (RSA)