UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Springboks Sweat Over Captain Kolisi After Positive Virus Test

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Springboks sweat over captain Kolisi after positive virus test

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Rugby World Cup winners South Africa are sweating on the availability of captain Siya Kolisi just 48 hours before naming their team for Saturday's first Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick told an online news conference on Monday Kolisi and other members of the squad who tested positive for Covid-19 would need to be assessed by a medical specialist before being cleared to play.

"By tonight (Monday) we will know who can play," Stick said.

Flanker Kolisi, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Frans Malherbe, fly-half Handre Pollard, winger Makazole Mapimpi and utility back Francois Steyn were placed in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Stick said there was a strong leadership group in the Springbok camp from which to select a captain if Kolisi, who lifted the Webb Ellis trophy in 2019, could not play.

Pollard, who kicked 22 points in the World Cup final triumph over England in Japan, is the vice-captain.

As one of the candidates to take over the captaincy if Kolisi cannot play, he said he is ready to return to action after a period in isolation as a close contact of Covid-infected players.

"Emotionally, physically, we are all ready," said the 27-year-old Montpellier playmaker.

South Africa and the Lions will play a three-Test series, which starts in Cape Town on July 24 and continues in Johannesburg on July 31 and August 7.

The Springboks have won eight of the previous 13 series, the Lions four and one was drawn.

Related Topics

Africa World Montpellier Springbok Johannesburg Cape Town Ireland Japan South Africa July August 2019 All From Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

20 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

35 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

57 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

1 hour ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.