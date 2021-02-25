Springsteen fined $540 for drinking tequila in US national park

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Bruce Springsteen has been fined $540 after pleading guilty to consuming alcohol in a national recreation area where drinking is banned, a Federal judge ruled Wednesday.

The "Thunder Road" superstar was arrested on November 14, 2020 for drinking what he said in the Zoom court hearing was "two small shots of tequila" in New Jersey's Gateway National Recreation Area.

Springsteen was also charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence, two charges the court dropped on Wednesday, with the government saying it would not be able to provide sufficient evidence to prove them.

Appearing in a black jacket and sweater over a collared button-up shirt, the 71-year-old rock icon was calm and cordial as he acknowledged consuming the alcohol in the park despite knowing it was illegal.

After he initially entered a not guilty plea to all three charges, the defense and prosecution agreed Springsteen would plead guilty to the drinking in a closed area charge in exchange for dismissing the others and avoiding a trial.

Judge Anthony Mautone noted that it wasn't until two summers ago that drinking in the oceanside park has been considered a violation of the law.

He also emphasized Springsteen's near impeccable driving record, after the defense cited the rocker's lack of criminal history.

"Rarely would you see a driver's abstract so devoid of any entries as I see before me, Mr. Springsteen," said the judge, noting one violation that involved cell phone use in a vehicle.